Looking back at 50 years of "panda diplomacy" between U.S. and China After several Chinese pandas were taken from Washington, D.C., earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled that more of the furry creatures, who he called "envoys of friendship," will come to the U.S. soon. It's the latest in a decades-long practice nicknamed "panda diplomacy." CBS News' Adriana Diaz looks back at the history.