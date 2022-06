Looking ahead to the third public hearing of House Jan. 6 committee this Thursday The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot will hold its third public hearing on Thursday, June 16. CBS News' Errol Barnett and Lana Zak talk with CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane about what to expect at the next session, the role played by the Justice Department, and the trial of a man who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with a Confederate flag.