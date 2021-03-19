Live

Longtime Ohio couple dies hours apart

Helen Felumlee, 92, and husband Kenneth were married for 70 years, raising eight children together. Jim Axelrod reports on their moving demonstration of love and how one couldn't seem to be without the other.
