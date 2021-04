Longtime Clinton ally James Carville talks 2016 race Presidential candidates have just two weeks left to sharpen their attacks before the first primaries. Democratic strategist James Carville, a longtime Clinton adviser who managed Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign, is a Hillary supporter and donor, but he does not have an official role in her campaign. Carville joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss which Democratic and Republican candidates he thinks will come out on top in the primaries.