Longest Underwater Radio Broadcast

CBS News RAW: Amateur radio presenter Maria Holland of Basildon Hospital Radio (BHR) in Essex, U. K. attempted to break the record for longest underwater radio broadcast. Holland was on-air for just over four hours in an Essex dive studio tank.
