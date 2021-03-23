Live

Long road to recovery after toxic spider bite

A California man is recovering after an apparent spider bite nearly cost him his leg. Todd Thomas needed 10 surgeries to save his limb. KCBS reporter Michele Gile reports, doctors say he's lucky he got to the hospital when he did.
