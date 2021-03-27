Live

Long-lost GoPro camera found by California diver

A GoPro cam found by a diver off the Ventura Coast still had its memory stick intact after 5 years underwater. He posted the video, showing two girls surfing, on social media in hopes of finding the camera's owner. KCBS' Kaj Goldberg reports.
