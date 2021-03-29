Live

Watch CBSN Live

Long-held Afghans released from Guantanamo prison

Four Afghans who had been held for more than a decade at the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba were sent home. President Obama has been clear in his desire to shut down the prison. Margaret Brennan reports.
