Millions suffer from long COVID as scientists search for answers The CDC says 1 in 7 adults report symptoms of long COVID after an infection, and there are still many questions about what causes it and how to treat it. CBS News spoke with Tabitha Turchio, who has struggled with the condition for 22 months. Then Dr. Celine Gounder, editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News, joins Elaine Quijano and Errol Barnett with the latest on what doctors are learning and efforts to understand who's most at risk.