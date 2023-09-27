Watch CBS News

Nearly 9 million Americans have long COVID, CDC says

Reports published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say nearly 18 million Americans experienced symptoms of long COVID — when symptoms remain for at least four weeks after a patient has cleared the infection — in 2022 and nearly 9 million people currently have the condition, which can linger for months or years. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Celine Gounder, editor-at-large for public health at KFF Health News, has more on the report's findings.
