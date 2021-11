Lone survivor testifies in Kyle Rittenhouse trial The prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial could soon wrap up their case. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot and killed two people and wounded another during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The lone survivor, Gaige Grosskreutz, took the stand Monday. CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen joins CBSN with the latest on the trial.