London reopens pubs, hair salons after coronavirus lockdown England is lifting some of its coronavirus restrictions Saturday, as the global tally for confirmed cases exceeds 11 million. People who are eager to get their hair cut can return to salons and barber shops, while those in need of a pint can go back to their favorite pubs. Roxana Saberi is in London to explain how the lifting of restrictions, nicknamed "Super Saturday," is playing out.