London Mayor Sadiq Khan on NYC bombing, Trump's stances London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been outspoken about the American presidential race. Kahn is one of eight children born to Pakistani immigrants. The former human rights lawyer was elected in May as the first Muslim to lead a major western capital. Khan joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss protecting cities from terrorism and why he's taking aim at divisive talk about Muslims in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.