Watch CBS News
London Calling: What's next for Northern Ireland?
Northern Ireland's nationalist party, Sinn Fein, is calling for unification with Ireland after winning the largest number of seats in recent parliamentary elections. CBS News contributor Simon Bates has more in this edition of "London Calling."
