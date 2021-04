London Calling: Brexit still a headache for U.K., despite PM Boris Johnson claiming he "got it done" The United Kingdom formally left the European Union on January 31, 2020 and signed a trade deal with the bloc just before New Year's. Why then, asks CBS News contributor Simon Bates, does it feel like Brexit never ended? Note: Simon Bates' opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of ViacomCBS or its subsidiaries.