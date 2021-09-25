Local Matters: Virginia governor's race tightens in final weeks before Election Day The race for governor in Virginia is getting closer in the final weeks before Election Day. Democrat and former Governor Terry McAuliffe will face off against Republican and political newcomer Glenn Youngkin. Recent polling from The Washington Post shows a statistical dead heat between the two. And this week the nonpartisan "Cook Political Report" also shifted this race from leaning Democrat to a toss up. Brendan Ponton, a reporter for CBS affiliate WTKR-TV, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the contest.