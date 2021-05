Local GOP slams Arizona ballot audit, calling the recount a "sham" The ballot recount of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona's largest county is receiving harsh criticism from local GOP leaders, and some argue the former president's campaign diminished voters' trust in the electoral process. New York Times political reporter Maggie Astor spoke with CBSN's Tom Hanson about how disinformation laid the foundation for dozens of legislative proposals pushing for more restrictive voting laws.