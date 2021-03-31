Live

Watch CBSN Live

Llamas make a run for it in Arizona

Two llamas paralyzed a Phoenix-area suburb Thursday, running amok as authorities chased them up and down streets. They were finally reined in with some good old fashioned cowboy lasso work. Dean Reynolds reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.