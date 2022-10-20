Liz Truss' resignation as U.K. prime minister sparks search for new leader British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced she is stepping down after just six weeks in office. Truss announced her resignation Thursday after her policies triggered significant turmoil for the U.K.'s financial markets and backlash from her fellow Conservative Party members. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has more, and Politico Europe's U.K. editor Jack Blanchard joined CBS News to discuss the prime minister's resignation.