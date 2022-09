Liz Truss becomes U.K. prime minister U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has handed in his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II, and Liz Truss has been chosen to fill the role. She is promising sweeping economic proposals as people in the country face surging prices. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joined "CBS News Mornings" to explain the transfer of power and what the new prime minister is expected to prioritize as she steps into the role.