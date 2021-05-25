Representative Liz Cheney says she won't fight GOP efforts to restrict voting Congresswoman Liz Cheney says she will not help Democrats fight Republicans' recent push for new restrictive voting laws, after The Wyoming representative lost her House leadership position for speaking out against former President Trump's claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Politics and policy reporter Nick Reynolds of WyoFile.com spoke with Tanya Rivero about Cheney's future in Wyoming and the 2022 election.