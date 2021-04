Liz Cheney says McConnell and McCarthy are GOP's leaders, not Trump House Republicans are clashing over the party's future as they wrap up a major political conference in Florida. Former President Trump was notably absent, and Congresswoman Liz Cheney appeared to deepen the divide by saying Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are the party's leaders. CBS News congressional reporter Zak Hudak joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.