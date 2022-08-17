Liz Cheney loses to Trump-backed challenger: CBS News Flash August 17, 2022 CBS News projects that Congresswoman Liz Cheney lost the Wyoming Republican primary to Harriet Hageman, who was backed by former President Trump. Cheney says she has no regrets and that “now the real work begins.” Serena Williams lost to current U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu at the Cincinnati Tennis Masters. Next for Williams: the U.S. Open. And Raspberry Rally, the newest Girl Scout cookie, will only be available online.