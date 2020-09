Lives to Remember: Trini Lopez, Milla Handley and more As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people across the U.S. are losing loved ones to the illness. The victims include singer Trini Lopez, overnight DJ and songwriter Bill Mack, pioneering winemaker Milla Handley, Texas hospice chaplain Adolfo Alvarado, Jr., and LAPD senior detention officer Erica McAdoo. Anthony Mason profiles them in the “CBS This Morning” series Lives to Remember.