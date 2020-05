Lives to Remember: Steve Dalkowski, Madhvi Aya and more As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people across the U.S. are losing loved ones to the illness. The victims include minor league pitcher Steve Dalkowski, Dr. Delutha King and Lois King, physician assistant Madhvi Aya, Boston police officer Jose Fontanez, sanitation worker Raymond Copeland, and registered nurse and cancer survivor Samantha Wissinger. Anthony Mason profiles them in our series Lives to Remember.