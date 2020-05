Lives to Remember: Michael Halkias, Lysa Dawn Robinson and more As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people across the U.S. are losing loved ones to the illness. The victims include longtime White House butler Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, owner of Brooklyn’s Grand Prospect Hall Michael Halkias, percussionist Lysa Dawn Robinson, high school student Yasmin Peña and Pastor Kendall Rene Pierre, Sr. Anthony Mason profiles them in the “CBS This Morning” series Lives to Remember.