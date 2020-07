Lives to Remember: Jack Turnbull, Mary J. Wilson and more As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people across the U.S. are losing loved ones to the illness. The victims include acting coach Jack Turnbull, zookeeper Mary J. Wilson, restauraunt owner Saul Moreno, former Miss Western Navajo Valentina Blackhorse, and writer Leslie Lamar Parker. Anthony Mason profiles them in the "CBS This Morning" series Lives to Remember.