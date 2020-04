Lives to Remember: Health care worker and mom Prea Nankieshore Prea Nankieshore, who worked as an emergency room clerk, passed away due to COVID-19 on April 8. She was 34. Her fiancé said the mother of 8-year-old twins was “a walking angel,” and her coworkers wrote, “Not all superheroes wear capes” in chalk on the sidewalk as a tribute to her. Anthony Mason tells her story.