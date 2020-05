Lives to Remember: Gene Shay, Joyce Pacubas-Le Blanc and others As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people across the U.S. are losing loved ones to the illness. The victims include legendary Philly folk DJ Gene Shay, Disney ink and paint artist Ann Sullivan, English teacher and novelist Kimarlee Nguyen, real estate broker Robby Browne, Chicago ICU nurse Joyce Pacubas-Le Blanc and gym teacher Simon Press. Anthony Mason profiles them in our series Lives to Remember.