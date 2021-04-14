Live

Watch CBSN Live

Literary giant Harper Lee dies at age 89

Harper Lee was as the White House put it, a "giant of American literature." The author of "To Kill a Mockingbird" died Thursday night at the age of 89. President Obama was a huge fan and so was his predecessor. Anthony Mason reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.