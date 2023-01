Lisa Marie Presley dead at 54: CBS News Flash Jan. 13, 2023 Lisa Marie Presley – Elvis’ only child -- has died after suffering cardiac arrest at 54. The singer had just attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday, celebrating Austin Butler's award for playing her father in "Elvis." Authorities say at least seven people were killed when powerful storms slammed the Southeast. And tax season begins Jan. 23. The deadline to file was extended to April 18.