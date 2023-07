Lionel Messi set to make MLS debut for Inter Miami this week Inter Miami introduced Lionel Messi to fans in front of a rain-soaked sold-out crowd in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night. The Argentinian World Cup champion is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut on Friday. Nico Cantor, co-host of "Morning Footy" on the CBS Sports Golazo Network, joined CBS News to talk about Messi's potential impact on the league.