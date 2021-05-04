Live

Watch CBSN Live

LinkedIn editor: One of top hiring problems is employee drug use

In our Work in Progress series, we explore the future of jobs and the issues facing the American workforce. Hiring is up more than 17 percent nationwide compared to July 2016, but in some parts of the country, managers face challenges ranging from an employee skills gap to the growing problem of prescription drug abuse. LinkedIn editor-in-chief Dan Roth joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss where employers are hiring the most and how some are dealing with these challenges.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.