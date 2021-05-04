LinkedIn editor: One of top hiring problems is employee drug use In our Work in Progress series, we explore the future of jobs and the issues facing the American workforce. Hiring is up more than 17 percent nationwide compared to July 2016, but in some parts of the country, managers face challenges ranging from an employee skills gap to the growing problem of prescription drug abuse. LinkedIn editor-in-chief Dan Roth joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss where employers are hiring the most and how some are dealing with these challenges.