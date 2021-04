Lindsey Graham: The future of the GOP is at stake Former presidential candidate and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham sat down with CBSN Friday to discuss the Republican race. Graham believes a Donald Trump presidency would be a disaster for the GOP. Graham is in New York supporting Texas Senator Ted Cruz, but tells CBSN that of the three Republican candidates Ohio Governor John Kasich may be best suited for the Oval Office. Watch Graham share his thoughts on the 2016 race with CBSN's Josh Elliott.