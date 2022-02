"Lincoln's Dilemma" explores the iconic figure's journey to end slavery A new, four-part Apple TV+ documentary series explores President Lincoln and America's complex journey to end slavery, as it reexamines and challenges the perception of Abraham Lincoln and his legacy. Jelani Cobb, an executive producer on the series, and historian Kellie Carter Jackson join "CBS Mornings" to discuss Lincoln's legacy, his relationship with abolitionist Frederick Douglass, and how the series relates to today.