Lin-Manuel Miranda and fan sing "In the Heights"

While visiting the hurricane-stricken island of Puerto Rico, Lin-Manuel Miranda met a fan at Jose Andres' relief kitchen in Isla Verde, a neighborhood of San Juan, who joined him in singing a selection from Miranda's musical, "In the Heights."
