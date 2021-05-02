Live

Watch CBSN Live

Limited travel ban to take effect Thursday night

Certain portions of President Trump's travel ban policy take effect Thursday night. As part of the rollout, there will be new criteria for visa applications from six nations. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford joins CBSN with details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.