Lily Gladstone on how "Killers of the Flower Moon" changed her as a person Lily Gladstone stars as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese's acclaimed film "Killers of the Flower Moon, an Apple Original Film, which is distributed by Paramount Pictures, a division of CBS News' parent company Paramount Global. She joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the responsibility she felt making the movie as a Native American woman, working with Hollywood legends and the Oscar buzz surrounding her work.