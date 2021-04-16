Live

Watch CBSN Live

Lil Eazy-E reflects on father's impact and legacy

Eric Wright Jr., son of N.W.A artist Eazy-E, shares how his father's reach went beyond the world of rappers. The legendary hip hop group N.W.A will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.