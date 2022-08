Lighting critically injures 4 near White House: CBS News Flash August 5, 2022 Four people were critically injured by a lightning strike near the White House.es soared into the upper 90s. CBS News has learned that the CDC will simplify its COVID19 guidance in coming days. And for the first time since 2019, Major League Baseball will head to London, where the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series next June.