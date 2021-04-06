Live

Watch CBSN Live

Light pollution: A stargazer's worst enemy

Astronomers and stargazers combat light pollution, to bask in the awe-inspiring splendor of a truly dark sky. Are city lights dimming our view of the starry, starry night? Barry Petersen takes us stargazing. Originally broadcast Aug. 10, 2014
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.