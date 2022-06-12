Watch CBS News

Lifeguard shortage hits major U.S. cities

This summer, cities around the country are facing a major shortage of lifeguards, which could see up to half of all public pools in the U.S. facing cutbacks. Kris Van Cleave is in Virginia Beach with a look at this crisis.
