Life-threatening flooding in south Florida

Massive amounts of rainfall closed an airport and has left people stranded in parts of south Florida. Manuel Bojorquez joins "CBS News Mornings" from Ft. Lauderdale with a look at the damage at the airport that left all flights grounded.
