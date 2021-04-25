Live

Libyan plane hijackers surrender to Malta police

Two hijackers threatened to blow up a Libyan airliner carrying 118 passengers and crew unless their demands were met. The hijackers later surrendered to police in Malta, after everyone on board was released safely.
