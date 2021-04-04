Live

Watch CBSN Live

Libyan militias scramble as ISIS seizes territory

Local militias say ISIS advanced 20 miles Tuesday, seizing a power plant just outside Sirte. From Libya's coast on the Mediterranean Sea, the extremists have even vowed to one day conquer Europe. Holly Williams reports from Misrata, Libya.
