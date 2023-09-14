Libya flooding: Entire families swept away, more than 5,300 killed The death toll has passed 5,300, authorities say, after a Mediterranean storm triggered terrible floods Sunday in Libya. Two dams collapsed in the city of Derna, where waves rose more than 20 feet, sweeping away families and city blocks. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams has more on the search effort that's been impeded by collapsed roads and bridges. Then Dr. Nagib Al-Tarhouni joined CBS News by phone to discuss the situation on the ground.