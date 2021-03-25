Live

Watch CBSN Live

Librarians find map worth $10,000

Librarians in Oklahoma discover a map created by the United States War Department, known today as the U.S. Department of Defense, worth about $10,000. The 19th century map depicts the state of Texas in 1844. KWTV's Lisa Monaham reports.
