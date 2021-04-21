Libertarian candidates Johnson and Weld push for support before debates With a majority of voters having an unfavorable view of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, some are looking for a different choice. The Libertarian Party hopes to provide that alternative. Its platform calls for an end to government debt and no restrictions on personal relationships. The party also wants to repeal income tax, abolish the IRS, and introduce a free market health care system. Former Govs. Gary Johnson and Bill Weld join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their platform.