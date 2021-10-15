Live

LGBTQ community in Afghanistan fears persecution

LGBTQ people in Afghanistan live in fear, worried they will be persecuted and killed by the Taliban. Kimahli Powell, executive director of Rainbow Railroad, talks with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the crisis and what his organization is doing to help.
