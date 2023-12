LGBTQ military veterans finally seeing the benefits from an honorable discharge A CBS News investigation found that more than 29,000 U.S. service members were denied honorable discharges before 2011, when the military overturned "don't ask, don't tell," the policy banning gay and lesbian troops from serving openly. CBS News’ Jim Axelrod reconnects with a veteran we first sat down with over a year ago and found a lot has changed in his life since then.